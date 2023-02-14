Police: Drunk driver crashes into shed and fence, runs from scene

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they were called to a crash around 10 p.m. Monday night.

It was in the area of Baker Street and Country Club Lane.

Police say a car had crashed into a fence and a shed.

A witness told officers the driver got out of the car and ran.

Police say they found 20-year-old Nolen Robinson lying in a ditch at Midway and Baker Street.

They say he was holding a bag with a large bottle of whiskey, drug paraphernalia, and the keys to the car that had crashed.

Officers say Robinson first told them he was the only one in the car, but then claimed he wasn’t the driver.

They say he had slurred speech and failed, then couldn’t complete some field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and taken to the Hopkins Co. jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.