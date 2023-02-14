OUCC breaks down CenterPoint disconnection data

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers’ services were disconnected due to nonpayment during the last three months of 2022 officials say.

Officials also say well over 100,000 utility disconnection notices also went out during that time.

Out of CenterPoint Energy’s 1.2 million customers, more than 10% received disconnection notices between October and December 2022 according to Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor Arrearage & Disconnection Data Reporting.

Spokesperson, Olivia Rivera says they’ve recently got a hold of data from the last 90 days of 2022.

Rivera says although it’s too early to speculate patterns in the data, in time they’ll be able to get concrete numbers and find trends in disconnections and notices alike.

”We know that there area a lot of financial hardships that consumers are facing in this new world and post COVID and with all of the fuel costs increases that we’ve seen and so we really wanted to take a look at what that does actually means for consumers and get some concrete numbers,” said Rivera.

Rivera says as other economic factors arise, customers should keep the line of communication open with their utility companies on whether they can afford their bills.

”We always remind consumers that if they’ve received a disconnection notice the very first thing they need to do is contact the utility and speak with them about payment arrangements,” said Rivera. “You never want to wait to the last minute to try and make those payment arrangements.”

Rivera says historically utilities have not reported data like this.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.