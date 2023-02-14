OPD: Juvenile arrested after traffic stop, handgun found in car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested following a traffic stop after police say they found a gun in the vehicle.

According to a press release, that happened Monday around 7:47 a.m.

Police say they stopped the juvenile in the 2200 block of Tamarack Road.

During the stop, officers say they developed probable cause that illegal controlled substances were in the car. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun, as well as several items of drug paraphernalia.

OPD says the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

They are facing the following charges:

Possession of handgun by minor

Drug paraphernalia - Buy/possess

Speeding

