Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OPD: Juvenile arrested after traffic stop, handgun found in car

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested following a traffic stop after police say they found a gun in the vehicle.

According to a press release, that happened Monday around 7:47 a.m.

Police say they stopped the juvenile in the 2200 block of Tamarack Road.

During the stop, officers say they developed probable cause that illegal controlled substances were in the car. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded handgun, as well as several items of drug paraphernalia.

OPD says the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

They are facing the following charges:

  • Possession of handgun by minor
  • Drug paraphernalia - Buy/possess
  • Speeding

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped

Latest News

Trial underway for Evansville man facing murder charge
Trial underway for Evansville man facing murder charge
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts name Shane Steichen team’s new head coach
Trial underway for Evansville man facing murder charge
Trial underway for Evansville man facing murder charge
Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway