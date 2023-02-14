New president of Evansville South Baseball named

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -This warmer weather, giving us a glimpse of spring, which means baseball is just around the corner.

Sign ups are expected to launch this week for Evansville South Baseball.

I first met Myshawn Brooks last year. That was right after Eric Cooper and Heather Buckman Cooper were arrested.

They were the former president and secretary of Evansville South Baseball.

Eric Cooper is accused of using money from the league at Bally’s Casino, Evansville ATMs and his own business.

Brooks volunteered to become the new league president last August, and he officially received the title last week.

“These kids who looked up to some other people, who let them down. But we’re not going to let them down this time,” Brooks said.

Brooks has coached for the league in the past, and says his kids have played for it too. He says community sports leagues need people who will be good leaders for children.

“I want to teach life. A good friend of mine, I want to mention, his name is David Cosby,” said Brookes. “He told me that once, hey we’re not just coaching, we’re teaching life. So that’s something I want to do here and bring back. Because as a leader, you have to lead by example and do the things right here so these kids can have a good future.”

Missing popcorn from a fundraiser is what sparked our initial investigation, but parents have told 14 News, their kids hardly played any games last year as well.

“This is their playground, this is their baseball park and it’s just important for us as a community to get it back to where it can be played on again,” said Missy Mosby, Evansville’s second ward city council member.

Mosby says the league will make it right this year.

“We’re going to make sure that we raise enough sponsorships levels to, the kids that paid the money and the parents who paid the money and they didn’t get to play, we’re going to make sure they’re taken care of,” Mosby said.

Brooks says he welcomes boys and girls ages 5-14 to sign up to play.

“We’re going to make sure going forward that hey, everybody has a chance to play, have fun, and bring south back,” Brooks said.

Brooks says sign ups should be live sometime this week.

As for the Coopers, Eric and Heather are back in court next month.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.