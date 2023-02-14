Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

INDOT working on wireless charging pavement

INDOT working with Purdue for wireless charging pavement
INDOT working with Purdue for wireless charging pavement(INDOT)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosier drivers might soon be able to charge their electric cars, while they are heading to work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with Purdue on this first of its kind project.

They are working to develop a contactless wireless-charging concrete pavement highway segment.

Officials say it’s a similar concept to recharging your cellphone by sitting it on a wireless pad without ever plugging it in.

They say the project started in 2021, and it’s three phases.

Phase one and two include pavement testing and analysis and optimization research.

Officials say the laboratory testing phase has now been completed at the INDOT Research campus, and engineers are working on the final design for a physical testbed.

Phase 3 includes construction of a quarter-mile testbed on U.S. 231/U.S. 52 in West Lafayette.

If the testing is successful, INDOT officials say they will use the new technology to electrify another segment of interstate highway Indiana. They have decided where yet.

Officials say Cummins Inc., which has a location in Evansville, has had a prototype running on an electric track for the last several years, and is working closely alongside the INDOT project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped

Latest News

Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away
Former Posey County Sheriff passes away
Indiana DNR to receive $385 million for reclamation of mining land
Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway
Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway
Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away
Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away