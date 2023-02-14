INDOT working on wireless charging pavement

INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosier drivers might soon be able to charge their electric cars, while they are heading to work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is working with Purdue on this first of its kind project.

They are working to develop a contactless wireless-charging concrete pavement highway segment.

Officials say it’s a similar concept to recharging your cellphone by sitting it on a wireless pad without ever plugging it in.

They say the project started in 2021, and it’s three phases.

Phase one and two include pavement testing and analysis and optimization research.

Officials say the laboratory testing phase has now been completed at the INDOT Research campus, and engineers are working on the final design for a physical testbed.

Phase 3 includes construction of a quarter-mile testbed on U.S. 231/U.S. 52 in West Lafayette.

If the testing is successful, INDOT officials say they will use the new technology to electrify another segment of interstate highway Indiana. They have decided where yet.

Officials say Cummins Inc., which has a location in Evansville, has had a prototype running on an electric track for the last several years, and is working closely alongside the INDOT project.

