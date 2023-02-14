Polar Plunge
Indianapolis Colts name Shane Steichen team’s new head coach

Indianapolis Colts
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Colts have officially named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team’s new head coach.

The team made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Steichen has 13 years of coaching experience, including the last 12 seasons in the NFL.

According to a release, Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard will introduce Steichen Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. in Gridiron Hall at the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

They say the availability will be streamed live on Colts.com.

Steichen served as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons and helped the team reach Super Bowl LVII.

