Hoops Live Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 6.
Brian Griffith, Owensboro Catholic: The Aces’ leading scorer had 26 points in Friday’s 66-46 win over Owensboro. He’s averaging 21.4 points a game.
Jarie Thomas, Henderson County: The Colonels girls basketball senior scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds in Friday night’s 59-48 win over Union County.
Gage Phelps, Daviess County: The Panthers junior scored 18 points and recorded 5 boards in Friday’s 51-43 win over Apollo.
Shane Sims & Terry Hooks, Harrison: Sims and Hooks dominated the court in Friday’s electric win over Reitz to take the top spot in the SIAC. Down two points with under 30 seconds left, Hooks scored a basket to tie it, then got a steal and passed to Sims who scored the game-winning basket before the buzzer. Sims had 15 points and Hooks had 12.
