Hoops Live Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 6.

Brian Griffith, Owensboro Catholic: The Aces’ leading scorer had 26 points in Friday’s 66-46 win over Owensboro. He’s averaging 21.4 points a game.

Jarie Thomas, Henderson County: The Colonels girls basketball senior scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds in Friday night’s 59-48 win over Union County.

Gage Phelps, Daviess County: The Panthers junior scored 18 points and recorded 5 boards in Friday’s 51-43 win over Apollo.

Shane Sims & Terry Hooks, Harrison: Sims and Hooks dominated the court in Friday’s electric win over Reitz to take the top spot in the SIAC. Down two points with under 30 seconds left, Hooks scored a basket to tie it, then got a steal and passed to Sims who scored the game-winning basket before the buzzer. Sims had 15 points and Hooks had 12.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store. (WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.