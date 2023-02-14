Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hoops Live Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees

Hoops Live Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for week 6.

Brian Griffith, Owensboro Catholic: The Aces’ leading scorer had 26 points in Friday’s 66-46 win over Owensboro. He’s averaging 21.4 points a game.

Jarie Thomas, Henderson County: The Colonels girls basketball senior scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds in Friday night’s 59-48 win over Union County.

Gage Phelps, Daviess County: The Panthers junior scored 18 points and recorded 5 boards in Friday’s 51-43 win over Apollo.

Shane Sims & Terry Hooks, Harrison: Sims and Hooks dominated the court in Friday’s electric win over Reitz to take the top spot in the SIAC. Down two points with under 30 seconds left, Hooks scored a basket to tie it, then got a steal and passed to Sims who scored the game-winning basket before the buzzer. Sims had 15 points and Hooks had 12.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.
Search "14 Sports WFIE" in your app store.(WFIE)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
Armed robbery
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday
38-year-old Latuarus Watkins.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January
Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January
60-year-old Kenneth Moody.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

Latest News

Hoops Live Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
Hoops Live Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
HIGHLIGHTS: IHSAA semistate wrestling
Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Semistate at Ford Center
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Perry Central vs. North Posey
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Perry Central vs. North Posey
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Perry Central vs. North Posey
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Perry Central vs. North Posey