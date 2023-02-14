Polar Plunge
Henderson Commissioners set to make economic development announcement

(WFIE)
By Jordan Yaney and Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners will have their regular meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Officials say there will be an announcement regarding a “significant economic development project.”

Jordan Yaney will have more on the announcement tonight on 14 News.

Officials say there will also be a presentation of a downtown hotel feasibility study, a resolution opposing passage of Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50, and municipal orders awarding bids for mowing of city properties.

