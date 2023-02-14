Gibson Southern Girls basketball set for semistate battle

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a big weekend for two Indiana girls teams, as both Forest Park and Gibson Southern won their respective regional championships, on Saturday. The Lady Titans beat Princeton 71-55, to claim the class 3A regional title, in a game that was really very close.

The Tigers led by 2 points at halftime, before Gibson Southern kicked it into gear in the second half, to take the lead, and pulled away late, to win by 16. Now, they turn their attention to a tough semistate opponent, in Corydon Central. But, the Titans are confident they can bring home a semistate title. Their schedule has prepared them well, and their roster is deep and balanced.

“Princeton came out firing on all cylinders. I think they shot 64-65% in the first half. We were able to make a couple adjustments at halftime, slow them a little down on their offense, and get our offense going,” said Gibson Southern girls basketball head coach, Kyle Brasher. “You get to this point in the season, every team’s a good team. We’re gonna have to make sure we’re focused, playing to the best of our ability.”

“Whenever Gabby and I were both out, we played a lot of key players that we wouldn’t normally play, and they got a lot of experience, so it really helps us because we can depend on them,” said Titans’ senior Lexi Tucker. “We watched Corydon earlier in the day. We knew they’re a solid team, and we’ve been scouting them hard.”

“They have a couple of sharpshooters and a girl who’s really good at driving, so we need to play good defense and contain them,” said Gibson Southern junior Chloey Graham.

Gibson Southern plays Corydon Central, in the class 3A semistate semifinal, at 9:30 a.m CST., in Jasper.

Meanwhile, in the class 2A semistate, Forest Park will face Greencastle, in the morning semifinal, at 10 a.m. eastern time, at Shelbyville.

