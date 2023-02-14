Former Posey County Sheriff passes away

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Former Posey County Sheriff William McFadden Cox has died.

That’s according to a social media post from the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

Cox served as sheriff from 1971 to 1979, and was elected again in 1987.

He served another two terms then.

The post says Sheriff Cox was a county Councilman in 1979.

He also served four and a half years as chief deputy.

Cox was preceded in death by his son, Jon Darren Cox; great-grandson, Camden Hancock; and son-in-law, Jim Shea.

He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Shea and Dinah Cox-Moore; son, Duane Cox (Tawana); grandkids, Dyke Andrew Hancock (Nicole), Ross Moore, Brooke Price (Chaz), Jeff Cox, Tyler Moore (Cortney), Trevor Cox (Taylor), Jon Destin Cox; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Officials say his funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2023 at Schneider Funeral Home, and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2023 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics c/o Jackie Maier, 4000 W. 4th St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or Camden Hancock 18 Scholarship c/o Vanderburgh County Community Foundation, 20 NW 3rd St. Suite 820, Evansville, IN 47708.

