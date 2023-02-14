Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Posey County Sheriff passes away

Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away
Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Former Posey County Sheriff William McFadden Cox has died.

That’s according to a social media post from the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

Cox served as sheriff from 1971 to 1979, and was elected again in 1987.

He served another two terms then.

The post says Sheriff Cox was a county Councilman in 1979.

He also served four and a half years as chief deputy.

Cox was preceded in death by his son, Jon Darren Cox; great-grandson, Camden Hancock; and son-in-law, Jim Shea.

He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Shea and Dinah Cox-Moore; son, Duane Cox (Tawana); grandkids, Dyke Andrew Hancock (Nicole), Ross Moore, Brooke Price (Chaz), Jeff Cox, Tyler Moore (Cortney), Trevor Cox (Taylor), Jon Destin Cox; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Officials say his funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2023 at Schneider Funeral Home, and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2023 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics c/o Jackie Maier, 4000 W. 4th St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or Camden Hancock 18 Scholarship c/o Vanderburgh County Community Foundation, 20 NW 3rd St. Suite 820, Evansville, IN 47708.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
PCHS teacher facing felony charges involving a minor
PCHS teacher facing felony charges
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped

Latest News

INDOT working with Purdue for wireless charging pavement
INDOT working on wireless charging pavement
Indiana DNR to receive $385 million for reclamation of mining land
Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway
Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin along Audubon Parkway
Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away
Former Posey Co. Sheriff passes away