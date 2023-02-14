Evansville teen who was shot in the head is home awaits final surgery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Landon Heck’s grandparents describe him as a happy-go-lucky kid who loves basketball and has a big heart.

Looking at him and speaking with him, the only sign that he received a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head not even three months ago is the scar running down the side of his head, and the special helmet he has to wear when he’s up running around.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen. I mean when you have something, an injury like that to your head,” says Landon’s grandmother Dena Rowans, “I mean he does still have fragments in there, and they cannot remove those.”

“The bullet went in right here at his eye, and then came down and out the back,” explains Rowans as she runs her fingers along the scar, “they cut all the way around, and you actually can’t see it, but it comes up around his ear.”

Rowans remembers the day he was shot vividly.

[READ: FAMILY PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVANSVILLE JUVENILE WHO WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD]

Landon on the other hand, not so much.

“I left school early, and I went down there,” Landon remembers. “I just remember sitting there for like 30 minutes to an hour, and then blank.”

While Landon’s entire family scrambled to get to him before he was life-flighted to Indianapolis, and while he was undergoing major life-saving surgery, he was seeing black. That is, until he woke up.

“I was like, ‘why am I in the hospital?’ I was like, ‘I got shot? What?’” says Landon.

Then began months of battling infections, fevers, and different forms of therapy, all leading up to Landon doing exactly what he’s always done, being a regular teenager, shooting hoops at grandma’s.

On Friday, he’ll undergo what they’re hoping is his last surgery.

“I’m excited, but I’m nervous at the same time,” says Landon.

Sporting that signature sense of humor and big heart that’s gotten through all of this, he’s being brave heading into what’s going to be five-and-a-half hours of surgery.

Looking back on what he can remember, and looking forward to throwing the helmet he’s had to wear in the trash, he took away one big lesson, a lesson he knows others in his same position never got the chance to learn.

“Stop playing with guns. They’re serious,” says Landon.

Rowans says Landon’s been doing schoolwork from home trying to stay caught up, and they’re all looking forward to getting this last surgery done before returning to normal.

We’re still working to learn if the juvenile connected to the shooting has been sentenced, that has not been confirmed at this point.

