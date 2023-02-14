Polar Plunge
Evansville church holds National African American Parent Engagement Day celebration

By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Individuals gathered at Zion Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate the fifth annual “National African American Parent Engagement Day.”

The ‘And How Are The Children’ Organization in Evansville hosted a family dinner in order to find out what is on the minds of children and parents in the community.

The organization partnered with the ‘Mental Health Matters’ community to put an emphasis on mental health a it relates to children and their connection to school.

”It’s very important that we ask how are the children because we know that the children aren’t well,” says organizer Joann Hunter. “And so we want to bring awareness to what are some of the things that we can do collectively as a community. To come together and bring awareness to our children and how we can best support their needs.”

The event organizers hope that this dinner and future events demonstrate to the community that they have support and that it truly takes a village to raise a child.

