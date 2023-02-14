Day two of 2nd trial for Evansville woman accused of rape, confinement charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s day two of the second trial for an Evansville woman accused of rape and criminal confinement.

The judge says he’s expecting the last of the of the evidence to be presented Tuesday. Closing arguments could also start.

Court officials tell us the jury was selected Monday morning, and they moved on to opening statements.

This all comes from an incident that happened on Stinson Avenue in October 2021.

Heidi Carter was found guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit late last year, but the jury couldn’t make a decision on her other charges, including rape and confinement.

Police say in 2021, Carter met Timothy Ivy and his girlfriend online and invited them over for sex and drugs.

Officials say Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, came home and killed Ivy.

Authorities say Carter held Ivy’s girlfriend down as she was raped.

Hammond was later shot and killed by police.

