Central City Fire Dept. investigating house fire on Harrison Ave.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue.

That say that happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Greenville Fire Department, both fire crews arrived to find a single-story structure with smoke coming from the inside.

GFD says officers with the Central City Police Department had previously went inside the home and extinguished the bulk of the fire. Fire crews put out a small fire on the stove that had extended to the cabinets.

Fire officials say crews searched the home, but didn’t find anyone inside.

The fire is currently under investigation.

