Arrest made in Tell City baby’s death investigation

Regina D. Reid
Regina D. Reid(Tell City Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police arrested 19-year-old Regina D. Reid for neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

They say it’s in connection to a baby’s death on November 4, 2022.

They say they were called to an apartment complex where they found the nine-month-old unresponsive and not breathing.

After a long investigation, detectives say they found enough evidence for probable cause for an arrest.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 812-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at 812-547-9563.

