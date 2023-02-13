2nd Trial begins for woman facing rape, confinement charges

Polar Plunge
Trial begins for woman facing rape, confinement charges
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is set to go to trial again Monday.

This all stems from an incident on Stinson Avenue in October 2021.

Heidi Carter was found guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit late last year, but the jury couldn’t make a decision on her other charges, including rape and confinement.

Police say in 2021, Carter met Timothy Ivy and his girlfriend online and invited them over for sex and drugs.

Officials say Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, came home and killed Ivy.

Authorities say Carter held Ivy’s girlfriend down as she was raped.

Hammond was later shot and killed by police.

Our 14 News team will be following the trial Monday. We will bring you updates as they come.

