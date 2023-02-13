Tree trimmer electrically shocked in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, a tree trimmer was electrocuted in Oakland City on Monday afternoon.

Police say just after noon on Monday, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of an electrocution at the 700 block of South Alfrell Street in Oakland City.

Officials say an Oakland City officer arrived on scene and determined that the subject was a tree trimmer in a bucket truck and had received an electric shock.

According to a press release, after making sure the scene was safe the official determined that the man was still breathing.

Police say emergency services on scene requested a helicopter be dispatched to the scene.

Officials say the helicopter arrived at 12:37 p.m. and transported the male to the area hospital for medical treatment.

