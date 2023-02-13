Sunny Monday, breezy showers Tuesday, on alert Wednesday night into Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer weather is on the way for the first half of this week, but we are also tracking breezy conditions, storm chances, and a big cool-down by the end of the week.

After starting the day with temperatures in the 30s, we will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine. Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Clouds take over for Valentine’s Day, and it will get progressively windier throughout the day with winds from the south reaching 20 to 25 mph Tuesday evening with gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph! That southerly breeze with help push our temperatures in the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday morning with better rain chances later in the afternoon and evening.

The clouds and rain will move out by about midnight Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm! Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s as the flow of warm air continues from the south.

Our next big weather maker then moves in from the west. Rain is likely and thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. An isolated severe storm is possible, so I have added an Alert Day for Wednesday night into Thursday, but the greater chance of severe weather will be south of the Tri-State.

As that weather system pushes off to the northeast, our wind direction will change, and noticeably colder air will move in from the north. Our temperatures still reach the lower 60s Thursday, but we will probably hit our high during the first half of the day, then temperatures will begin to drop throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.

Our skies will then turn mostly sunny on Friday, but high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s due to that flow of cold, northerly air. However, another shift in our wind direction will help us warm back into the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday.

