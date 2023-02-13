Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help identifying a gunman in an armed robbery.

According to officials, that robbery happened at Village Hut in Fulda on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

They say during the Super Bowl an armed gunman went into the store and demanded the clerk to step away from the cash register. The gunman then opened the register and took all of the money out.

Deputies say after taking the money, the suspect ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

According to a release, the suspect was wearing red or orange pants, a black puffy coat, mask, gloves and had a silver handgun.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call them.

