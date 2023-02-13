Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery

Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery
Spencer Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying gunman in armed robbery(Spencer County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking for the public’s help identifying a gunman in an armed robbery.

According to officials, that robbery happened at Village Hut in Fulda on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

They say during the Super Bowl an armed gunman went into the store and demanded the clerk to step away from the cash register. The gunman then opened the register and took all of the money out.

Deputies say after taking the money, the suspect ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

According to a release, the suspect was wearing red or orange pants, a black puffy coat, mask, gloves and had a silver handgun.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call them.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
38-year-old Latuarus Watkins.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
Armed robbery
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday
Markus Hall
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
60-year-old Kenneth Moody.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

Latest News

KSP looking for 18-year-old wanted for murder in McLean Co.
KSP looking for 18-year-old murder suspect in McLean Co.
Kenneth Gibbs.
Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday
Heidi Carter.
2nd Trial begins for woman facing rape, confinement charges
2/13 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines