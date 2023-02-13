PCHS teacher facing felony charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A high school teacher is facing charges in Gibson County.

Court records show Marissa Capehart is facing a charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

School records show she is a biology teacher at Princeton Community High School.

Police say North Gibson School officials are cooperating in the investigation.

There is no mug shot at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

