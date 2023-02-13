Polar Plunge
Owensboro firefighter charged with 18 counts of child porn set to appear in court

53-year-old Clifford Brandon.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro firefighter charged with nearly 20 counts of child pornography is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Police say detectives executed two search warrants based on their ongoing child porn investigation. One of those searches was executed at Fire Station 2 where they arrested 53-year-old Clifford Brandon.

[Previous Story: OPD: Firefighter arrested on 18 counts of child pornography]

City officials say Brandon has been suspended without pay pending the city’s employee disciplinary process.

Our 14 News team will provide updates to this story following his court appearance.

