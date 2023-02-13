Owensboro firefighter charged with 18 counts of child porn set to appear in court

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro firefighter charged with nearly 20 counts of child pornography is set to appear in court Monday morning.

Police say detectives executed two search warrants based on their ongoing child porn investigation. One of those searches was executed at Fire Station 2 where they arrested 53-year-old Clifford Brandon.

City officials say Brandon has been suspended without pay pending the city’s employee disciplinary process.

