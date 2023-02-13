Polar Plunge
2/13 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is set to go to trial again Monday.

This comes after officials say a jury couldn’t make a decision late last year on several charges from an incident on Stinson Avenue in 2021.

Kentucky State Police are looking for a teenager they say is wanted for murder.

Troopers believe he’s in the Owensboro area, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say two people have serious injuries after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

That crash happened on the Lloyd Expressway near the Main Street exit early Sunday morning.

It’s a game many were on the edge of their seat for, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

An Evansville woman made it to the stadium to watch the excitement.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

