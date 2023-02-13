Polar Plunge
Man found shot at Evansville gas station

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting is under investigation in Evansville.

Police say they got a call about shots fired early Sunday morning in the area of the Circle K on W. Columbia Street.

They say they found a man at the intersection of Maryland and Fulton who told them he was shot in the ankle.

The man said he had been in a car, and the suspect was in another car.

Police say he told them they both stopped at the gas station, and the suspect began hitting his ex-girlfriend.

The man says he got the suspect off of the woman, and the two began to fight.

The victim says as he was getting back into his car, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim says after he was shot, he took off running from the car then fell in the middle of Maryland Street.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, and several shell casings were found in the gas station parking lot.

No one has been arrested.

