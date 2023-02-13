KSP looking for 18-year-old murder suspect in McLean Co.

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for an Island man in connection to the death of 20-year-old Steven Powell.

This comes after troopers say they were called after a shooting Thursday, February 9. When troopers arrived, they found Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at the hospital.

According to a release, troopers are now searching for 18-year-old William C. Arant, of Island for murder and burglary.

They say Arant is also known as “Conor” or “Willie”. A warrant has been issued and Arant is considered armed and dangerous. He is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.

KSP says they are asking for anyone with any information on Arant’s whereabouts to contact Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local police station.

18-year-old William Arant (Kentucky State Police)

