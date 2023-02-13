Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

KSP looking for 18-year-old murder suspect in McLean Co.

KSP looking for 18-year-old wanted for murder in McLean Co.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for an Island man in connection to the death of 20-year-old Steven Powell.

This comes after troopers say they were called after a shooting Thursday, February 9. When troopers arrived, they found Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He later died at the hospital.

According to a release, troopers are now searching for 18-year-old William C. Arant, of Island for murder and burglary.

They say Arant is also known as “Conor” or “Willie”. A warrant has been issued and Arant is considered armed and dangerous. He is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.

KSP says they are asking for anyone with any information on Arant’s whereabouts to contact Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local police station.

18-year-old William Arant
18-year-old William Arant(Kentucky State Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
EPD: 2 hospitalized after wrong way driver on Lloyd Expressway
38-year-old Latuarus Watkins.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
Markus Hall
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
Armed robbery
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday
60-year-old Kenneth Moody.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

Latest News

Kenneth Gibbs.
Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday
Heidi Carter.
2nd Trial begins for woman facing rape, confinement charges
2/13 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday
Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday