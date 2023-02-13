HPD officer passes away after battle with cancer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at the Henderson Police Department say officer Janna Gatten passed away Monday morning after a long battle with cancer.

Gatten worked for the police department from 1999 until 2019 and then came back as a patrol officer in 2022.

We introduced you to Gatten in October of last year. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.

Gatten went through treatments and was in remission until the cancer came back last year. Her co-workers shaved their heads when she lost her hair.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

