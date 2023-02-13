Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of opening fire at a Henderson shelter, killing two people, is set to appear in court Monday.

Back in December, the attorney for Gibbs told us they’re arguing he is mentally unfit to stand trial.

[Previous Story: Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting]

The mass shooting happened last August at Harbor House Christian Center.

67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes were killed, and two other men were shot and hurt.

Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

Our 14 News team will bring you updates on his court appearance as it’s made available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.