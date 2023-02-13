Polar Plunge
Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of opening fire at a Henderson shelter, killing two people, is set to appear in court Monday.

Back in December, the attorney for Gibbs told us they’re arguing he is mentally unfit to stand trial.

[Previous Story: Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting]

The mass shooting happened last August at Harbor House Christian Center.

67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes were killed, and two other men were shot and hurt.

Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

Our 14 News team will bring you updates on his court appearance as it’s made available.

