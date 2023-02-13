Harbor House shooting suspect to appear in court Monday
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of opening fire at a Henderson shelter, killing two people, is set to appear in court Monday.
Back in December, the attorney for Gibbs told us they’re arguing he is mentally unfit to stand trial.
The mass shooting happened last August at Harbor House Christian Center.
67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes were killed, and two other men were shot and hurt.
Officials say Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.
Our 14 News team will bring you updates on his court appearance as it’s made available.
