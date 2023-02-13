Polar Plunge
Gov. Beshear visits Owensboro, awards $4.6 million to nonprofits

(WKYT)
By Robinson Miles and Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Beshear made two stops in Owensboro Monday.

First, he visit with staff and read to students at the West End Childhood Development Center.

He then made is way to Owensboro Regional Recovery to join local advocates in presenting $4.6 million awards to more than 60 nonprofit organizations.

The funding awards were through the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.

“No matter the challenges they’ve faced, these incredible nonprofits have stepped up to support Kentucky families in this community,” Gov. Beshear said. “Like any parent, I want my kids and yours to have every opportunity right here, so they never feel like they have to leave home to chase their dreams. The 66 different organizations we’re recognizing today are building that brighter future for all of our people.”

To see a list of today’s awards, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

