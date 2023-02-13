Polar Plunge
Evansville Wartime Museum wants you to ‘Name the Tank’

By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with the Evansville Wartime Museum want your input.

The museum just launched its “Name the Tank Campaign.”

Last June, it acquired a 1943 Chrysler M4 A4 Sherman Tank.

Now, the museum is taking feedback for a name.

Submissions need to be two words or less and have an Evansville or World War II theme.

”It’s a five seater for the most part. One seat is the driver, and so the other four seats will be for passengers. We even got helmets, we got ear plugs for them. We are going to have backgrounders talk to them about the background of the Sherman tank. Plus, tell them a little bit about who sat in those positions inside the tank,” said Events Committee Chairperson Dona Bone.

The campaign will end March 12, and a winner will be announced April 1.

A winner will receive a free tank ride, a one year membership to the museum, and a tank tee shirt.

Click here to submit.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

