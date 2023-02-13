Polar Plunge
Evansville couple charged in death of small child

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are charged with neglect of a dependent causing death.

Jacob Washington and Denaya Harris, both 21, were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Monday afternoon.

Police tell us detectives are still working on the probable cause affidavits.

They say a preliminary report shows there was a medic run last Thursday for a small child who was unresponsive.

Police say the child died that day.

They say it was initially it was believed to be an accident, but autopsy results and interviews led them to believe otherwise.

Police say the parents, Washington and Harris, were interviewed Monday before they were both arrested.

We are working to get more information.

