Deaths of two elderly people under investigation in White Co., Ill.

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) -Illinois State Police say they were called to investigate two deaths around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say an 83-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found dead in their home in the 200 block of E. Davenport Street in Crossville, Illinois.

Troopers believe there is no threat to the public.

No names have been released.

