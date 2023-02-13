Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deaths of two elderly people under investigation in White Co., Ill.

WFIE White Co.
WFIE White Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) -Illinois State Police say they were called to investigate two deaths around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say an 83-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were found dead in their home in the 200 block of E. Davenport Street in Crossville, Illinois.

Troopers believe there is no threat to the public.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
Armed robbery
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday
38-year-old Latuarus Watkins.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January
Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January
60-year-old Kenneth Moody.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

Latest News

Evansville couple charged in death of small child
Madisonville Sports Complex
Construction continues on new Madisonville sports complex
Generic police lights
Tree trimmer electrically shocked in Oakland City
Car flipped on First Ave. in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville, power pole snapped