Construction continues on new Madisonville sports complex

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The new sports complex coming to Madisonville is coming along as construction continues on the building.

As we’ve reported before, the groundbreaking for the sports complex began in October of 2022.

According to the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page, they have begun to pour concrete floors for the news sports complex coming to Madisonville.

They say all underground utilities have been installed for the center spine which includes the main entrance, offices, the main hallway, two party rooms, bathrooms, concessions, and kitchen area.

