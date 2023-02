EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Evansville.

Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of N. First Ave.

A car flipped during the crash and snapped a power pole.

We’re told it caused a loss of power to businesses in the area.

We don’t have information yet about any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.