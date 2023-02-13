Big Rivers Electric moves to new Owensboro location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A tri-state business is settling into a new location.

Monday was the first day for employees of Big Rivers Electric at their new headquarters in Owensboro after moving from Henderson.

Company officials say they decided to move their headquarters in 2020.

They say their old headquarters was built in the 1960s, and they decided to build something new rather than repair the old headquarters.

Big Rivers Electric President, Bob Berry says Owensboro helped make it an easy transition and is also more centrally-located to the 22 counties they serve.

”It’s just unbelievable, the kind of welcome Owensboro’s given us; not just the mayor and his group, but all the local businesses as well,” says Berry. “It’s just been a tremendous welcome to Owensboro for us.”

Berry says his favorite element of their new building is the fourth floor, which has outdoor space for entertaining and a view of downtown.

Among its many amenities, the building also has about a dozen electric vehicle charging stations.

