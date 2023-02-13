Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On alert for wind and storms this week

2/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and lower 60s kicked off what will become an active weather week for the Tri-State. Clear skies overnight with a low of 37 on Tuesday morning. Cloudy and windy on Tuesday with scattered showers and a high of 62. Strong winds out of the south have prompted a wind advisory for the region. After a break in the rain on Wednesday, temperatures will surge into the lower 70s on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a more potent cold front. We are on Alert for a few strong storms Wednesday night and Thursday as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by Friday morning with afternoon highs in the middle 30s. Sunny and cold for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
EPD: 1 person killed in wrong way driver crash on Lloyd Expressway, 1 hospitalized
Armed robbery
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday
38-year-old Latuarus Watkins.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene
Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January
Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January
60-year-old Kenneth Moody.
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

Latest News

2/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
2/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
Alert Day WFIE.
Sunny Monday, breezy showers Tuesday, on alert Wednesday night into Thursday
Next week to swing between sun, rain, warm, and cold
Next week to swing between sun, rain, warm, and cold