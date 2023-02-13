On alert for wind and storms this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and lower 60s kicked off what will become an active weather week for the Tri-State. Clear skies overnight with a low of 37 on Tuesday morning. Cloudy and windy on Tuesday with scattered showers and a high of 62. Strong winds out of the south have prompted a wind advisory for the region. After a break in the rain on Wednesday, temperatures will surge into the lower 70s on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a more potent cold front. We are on Alert for a few strong storms Wednesday night and Thursday as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by Friday morning with afternoon highs in the middle 30s. Sunny and cold for the weekend.

