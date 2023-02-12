Thunderbolts weather the Storm, for Second straight night

MOLINE, IL. (WFIE) - Behind a masterclass performance from goaltender Trevor Gorsuch and clutch goal scoring, the Thunderbolts managed a 3-1 win over the Quad City Storm on Saturday night in Moline, as the Thunderbolts earned their first five-game win streak in two seasons. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, February 25th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

Despite being outshot 19-7 in the first period, it was Brendan Harrogate who gave Evansville the game’s first lead, scoring at 4:11 from Scott Kirton and Tanner Butler. In the second period, Evansville cashed in on a 5-on-3 power play as Felix Sasser scored from Aaron Huffnagle and Derek Osik to double the Thunderbolts lead to 2-0. Quad City broke through on their 29th shot of the game at 15:38, as Mike Mercurio got the Storm on the board to make it 2-1 Evansville. With a power play in the last 10 seconds of the period, Osik scored on a wrap-around with only 1.2 seconds remaining from Harrogate to extend Evansville’s lead to 3-1 going into the second intermission. No goals or penalties occurred in the third period, but an additional bulk of saves from Gorsuch highlighted the final frame as the Thunderbolts held on for the 3-1 victory.

Harrogate and Osik each scored one goal and one assist, while Sasser finished with one goal. Trevor Gorsuch finished with 46 saves on 47 shots faced for his 8th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet once again on Sunday, February 26th at Ford Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.