Next week to swing between sun, rain, warm, and cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a warm and sunny weekend, next week will start with more sun as the high temperature will climb each day until a cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 50s, far beyond our average high for this time of year in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day, but clouds will roll in during the evening, bringing scattered rain across the tri-state.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, and the high temperature could even peak in the 70s. An approaching cold front could bring rain as early as Wednesday evening, stretching across Thursday.

As the cold front passes, it will cause a drop in our high temperatures, slightly cooling Thursday, then Friday will see a drop of over 20 degrees.

