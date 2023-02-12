Polar Plunge
New industries driving up worker wages in Henderson
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson economic officials expect Pratt Paper to drive up the average wages in the county.

Henderson Economic Development Executive Director Missy Vanderpool says that Pratt Paper will offer over 300 high-paying jobs. This is leading to other industries increasing pay to keep employees around.

Vanderpool says since 2020, the average wage in the county has already gone up over $3 per hour.

“Our average wage is around the $23 per hour mark now, and some of that is because they know Pratt is coming on and announcing those jobs,” Vanderpool said. “But we’ve also had many other expansions from our local industries.”

Vanderpool says the expansion of companies like Columbia and River View Coal have helped drive up wages as well.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

