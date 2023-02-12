Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, Mike’s Food Market in Evansville was involved in an armed robbery Saturday night.

Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of East Riverside Drive on Saturday around 9:40 p.m. in response to a holdup in progress.

Officials say dispatch advised police that the clerk was just held up at gunpoint.

Police say they were given security camera footage to take a look at while investigating.

Officials say a K-9 attempted to track the suspect, but couldn’t pick up a scent.

The investigation is still ongoing.

