Ky. Wesleyan men shine at the line, in defeat of Findlay

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball team used their best free throw performance in years to take down the Findlay Oilers on Saturday afternoon. Wesleyan went 27-33 (81.8%) to secure the win. The 27 free throws made is their most made in a game since they went 31-40 in a win vs. Malone on March 3, 2017.

Kentucky Wesleyan improves to 12-12 (8-8 G-MAC) with the win, while Findlay falls to 13-11 (8-8 G-MAC) with the loss.

Antonio Thomas got the Panthers going early, scoring eight of Wesleyan’s first 10 points to propel them to a quick 10-5 advantage. After the teams went back-and-forth for a few minutes, Findlay hit a few shots to give them a 21-18 lead with 10:18 remaining in the half. Buckets from Borja Fernandez and Jordan Roland quickly gave the Panther’s the lead again, and they would continue leading the rest of the half. Ben Sisson hit a late layup and Wesleyan took a 36-32 lead into the locker room.

Despite gaining an early seven-point second half advantage thanks to a pair of free throws from JoMel Boyd, Wesleyan couldn’t pull away from the Oilers. Findlay kept it close, trailing just 51-48 midway through the second half, but Wesleyan went on a quick 7-0 run to extend their lead to 10. Findlay found some momentum and cut the lead back to single digits with 3:30 left, but Kennedy Miles hit a huge corner three to put Wesleyan up 11 with two and an half remaining. Wesleyan hit their three throws late and took this one by nine.

Kentucky Wesleyan shot well from the field, going 24-48 (50%) from the floor and 8-22 (36.4%) from three. Findlay didn’t shoot all that bad either, going 29-64 (45.3%) from the field and 10-27 (37%) form three. Free throws was the difference in the game, as Wesleyan hit 27, compared to just six from the Oilers.

Wesleyan put five players in double-figures scoring, with Jordan Roland leading the way with 20. Antonio Thomas (17), JoMel Boyd (14), Borja Fernandez (11), and Ben Sisson (10) joined Roland’s scoring surge. Sisson led with nine rebounds, followed by Boyd with eight, while Thomas dished out a team high four helpers. Sisson also notched three blocks to go along with his already impressive statline.

Kentucky Wesleyan has a great chance to get above .500 next week when they host Trevecca Nazarene on Thursday at the Sportscenter. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m. CT.

