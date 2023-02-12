KWC Women’s Basketball wins again, as they take down Findlay

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team (19-5, 15-2 GMAC) recognized Reeva Hammelman, Cali Nolot, and Tahlia Walton apart of their Senior Day ceremony prior to the Panthers’ 60-47 win against the Findlay Oilers. Saturday’s win improves Wesleyan to 10-0 at the Owensboro Sportscenter on the season.

Hammelman got the start on Senior Day and took advantage, scoring five early points including an and-one to give the Panthers an early 8-5 lead midway through the first quarter. Although it was somewhat of a slow start scoring the ball for both sides, Wesleyan was able to secure a seven-point lead entering the second quarter.

Three-pointers from Walton and Shaylee McDonald extended the Panthers lead to ten points just a few minutes in. Corina Conley caught fire soon after, hitting a mid-range jumper and followed it up by sinking a three on the very next possession. Two driving layups from Hammelman extended the Panther lead to 12 at the break, leading 35-23.

The Oilers had some fight left in them though, going on an 11-2 run to finish off the third quarter and make it a four-point game. The Panthers never blinked, returning the favor with a 9-2 run of their own in the fourth. Wesleyan shot 7/8 on free throw attempts late in the game to secure their 15th conference win on the season.

Conley and McDonald were phenomenal off the bench for the Panthers, scoring over half of the team’s points between the two. Hammelman showed out on senior day, scoring a season-high 11 points.

Wesleyan will be back in action on Thursday, hosting Trevecca Nazarene at 5:30 for their final regular season game of the season at home. The women’s team will be back though, hosting the first round of the G-MAC tournament on Tuesday, February 28th.

