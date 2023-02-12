KWC Softball wins second game of the weekend at Charger Chillout

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team managed to pick-up another win at the Charger Chillout on Saturday afternoon before the rain canceled their second game against Delta State. The Panthers came from behind to earn a 9-4 win over Shorter early on Saturday morning.

Wesleyan batted around in the fourth inning to score six runs, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 lead. The victory moves the Panthers to 2-1 on the young season while Allie Dunn recorded her second win of the season. Dunn pitched a complete game allowing four runs, three earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.

Shorter scored a run in the second and a run in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead. The Panthers kept the line moving in the top of the fourth as Dunn helped her own cause and started the scoring with an RBI one-out single. Two batters later Immi Mann ripped a double to drive in Dunn and tie the game.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth the Panthers’ Augusta Garr’s single resulted in a host of miscues by Shorter and cleared the bases, giving Wesleyan the lead. In the top of the sixth the Panthers added three more runs. Megan Matheis notched an RBI single while Kennedy Matheis took a bases loaded walk in the frame.

Shorter scored one run in the bottom of the sixth before the Panthers shut things down in the seventh. Augusta Garr finished the game four for five with an RBI and two runs scored. Megan Matheis was three for four with an RBI.

The Panthers will have two more games on Sunday to conclude the Charger Chillout. Wesleyan will play Union at 10 AM before taking on the tournament host Alabama Huntsville in the finale. First pitch against the Chargers is scheduled for 12:30 PM

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.