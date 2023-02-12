Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Semistate at Ford Center
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wrestlers in the state of Indiana, know this time of year is special. The postseason means a chance to wrestle under the lights, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. On Saturday, just one more rung remained on that ladder, leading to Indy -- the IHSAA semistates.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to those state finals. Wrestlers from four different regionals converged to do battle, at Ford Center, which was one of the semistate sites. Below are the results from each weight class.
--INDIVIDUAL WEIGHT CLASS RESULTS--
--106 POUNDS--
1st Place - Revin Dickman of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Nathan Rioux of Avon
3rd Place - Cameron Meier of Bloomington South
4th Place - Isaac Campbell of Floyd Central
--113 POUNDS--
1st Place - Charlie LaRocca of Center Grove
2nd Place - Jackson Heaston of Indian Creek
3rd Place - Preston Haines of Brownsburg
4th Place - Isaac Ash of Monrovia
--120 POUNDS--
1st Place - Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei
3rd Place - Eddie Goss of Center Grove
4th Place - Logan Bickel of Cascade
--126 POUNDS--
1st Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Chase Stephens of Tell City
3rd Place - Landen Haines of Brownsburg
4th Place - Hyatt Yeager of Center Grove
--132 POUNDS--
1st Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community
2nd Place - Brady Ison of Brownsburg
3rd Place - Odin Fortune of Reitz
4th Place - Justice Thornton of Columbus North
--138 POUNDS--
1st Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon
2nd Place - Reese Courtney of Center Grove
3rd Place - Kelby Glenn of Tell City
4th Place - Branson Weaver of Owen Valley
--145 POUNDS--
1st Place - Wyatt Krejsa of Center Grove
2nd Place - Bradley Owen of Jeffersonville
3rd Place - Luke Robards of Central
4th Place - Mason Day of Brownsburg
--152 POUNDS--
1st Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei
2nd Place - Silas Stits of Center Grove
3rd Place - Tyce DuPont of Tell City
4th Place - Gage Eckels of Ben Davis
--160 POUNDS--
1st Place - Luke Kemper of Central
2nd Place - Andre Merritt of Center Grove
3rd Place - Michael Hutchison of Cascade
4th Place - Braden Moore of Charlestown
--170 POUNDS--
1st Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South
2nd Place - Noah Terry of Tell City
3rd Place - Noah Clouser of Center Grove
4th Place - Jett Goldsberry of Heritage Hills
--182 POUNDS--
1st Place - Caden Brewer of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Julian Weems of Center Grove
3rd Place - Bray Emerine of Floyd Central
4th Place - Jackson Fox of Columbus East
--195 POUNDS--
1st Place - Reid Schroeder of Southridge
2nd Place - John Purdy of Castle
3rd Place - Gunner Henry of Brownsburg
4th Place - Kaden McConnell of Center Grove
--220 POUNDS--
1st Place - Tommy Morrill of Columbus East
2nd Place - Alex Rose of Terre Haute South
3rd Place - Nate Johnson of Center Grove
4th Place - Spencer Watson of Tri-West Hendricks
--285 POUNDS--
1st Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg
2nd Place - Kelton Farmer of Memorial
3rd Place - Tyler Schott of Center Grove
4th Place - Austin Vanover of Mater Dei
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.