Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Semistate at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wrestlers in the state of Indiana, know this time of year is special. The postseason means a chance to wrestle under the lights, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. On Saturday, just one more rung remained on that ladder, leading to Indy -- the IHSAA semistates.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to those state finals. Wrestlers from four different regionals converged to do battle, at Ford Center, which was one of the semistate sites. Below are the results from each weight class.

--INDIVIDUAL WEIGHT CLASS RESULTS--

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Revin Dickman of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Nathan Rioux of Avon

3rd Place - Cameron Meier of Bloomington South

4th Place - Isaac Campbell of Floyd Central

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Charlie LaRocca of Center Grove

2nd Place - Jackson Heaston of Indian Creek

3rd Place - Preston Haines of Brownsburg

4th Place - Isaac Ash of Monrovia

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Isaiah Schaefer of Mater Dei

3rd Place - Eddie Goss of Center Grove

4th Place - Logan Bickel of Cascade

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Evan Seng of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Chase Stephens of Tell City

3rd Place - Landen Haines of Brownsburg

4th Place - Hyatt Yeager of Center Grove

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Joey Buttler of Whiteland Community

2nd Place - Brady Ison of Brownsburg

3rd Place - Odin Fortune of Reitz

4th Place - Justice Thornton of Columbus North

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Cheaney Schoeff of Avon

2nd Place - Reese Courtney of Center Grove

3rd Place - Kelby Glenn of Tell City

4th Place - Branson Weaver of Owen Valley

--145 POUNDS--

1st Place - Wyatt Krejsa of Center Grove

2nd Place - Bradley Owen of Jeffersonville

3rd Place - Luke Robards of Central

4th Place - Mason Day of Brownsburg

--152 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hunter May of Mater Dei

2nd Place - Silas Stits of Center Grove

3rd Place - Tyce DuPont of Tell City

4th Place - Gage Eckels of Ben Davis

--160 POUNDS--

1st Place - Luke Kemper of Central

2nd Place - Andre Merritt of Center Grove

3rd Place - Michael Hutchison of Cascade

4th Place - Braden Moore of Charlestown

--170 POUNDS--

1st Place - Delaney Ruhlman of Bloomington South

2nd Place - Noah Terry of Tell City

3rd Place - Noah Clouser of Center Grove

4th Place - Jett Goldsberry of Heritage Hills

--182 POUNDS--

1st Place - Caden Brewer of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Julian Weems of Center Grove

3rd Place - Bray Emerine of Floyd Central

4th Place - Jackson Fox of Columbus East

--195 POUNDS--

1st Place - Reid Schroeder of Southridge

2nd Place - John Purdy of Castle

3rd Place - Gunner Henry of Brownsburg

4th Place - Kaden McConnell of Center Grove

--220 POUNDS--

1st Place - Tommy Morrill of Columbus East

2nd Place - Alex Rose of Terre Haute South

3rd Place - Nate Johnson of Center Grove

4th Place - Spencer Watson of Tri-West Hendricks

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Leighton Jones of Brownsburg

2nd Place - Kelton Farmer of Memorial

3rd Place - Tyler Schott of Center Grove

4th Place - Austin Vanover of Mater Dei

