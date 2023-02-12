Evansville woman attends Super Bowl after winning two tickets in January

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman from Evansville is attending the Super Bowl Sunday after winning two tickets in January.

In January we introduced you to Niki Lynn, an Evansville woman who won two tickets to the Super Bowl through a social media contest started by Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Lynn arrived in Arizona and spoke to us from State Farm Stadium Sunday afternoon. She says she arrived Friday night and has been checking out all of the festivities around the stadium with her mom.

Earlier Sunday, Lynn says she was hanging out by the media and was very excited to see new Broncos coach Sean Payton and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

As for her seats, she couldn’t ask for a much better view.

“I’ve looked up face value of our tickets and it’s getting pretty close to what I payed for my most recent vehicle purchase,” says Lynn.

Fortunately, Lynn didn’t have to pay for her great seats.

The life-long Colts fan says she’s 75 percent rooting for the Chiefs because the Colts beat them this year, but 25-percent rooting for the Eagles, due to the news this morning that the Colts might be hiring Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach.

