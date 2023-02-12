Polar Plunge
Evansville family paints Philadelphia Eagles logo in front yard for Super Bowl

By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although one Evansville family was unable to attend the Super Bowl, the Eagles logo can be seen in part of their yard.

The Philadelphia Eagles are an iconic team in Jaiyden Hart’s family, so she chose to paint the team’s logo on her front lawn. She says a recent Facebook post gave her the inspiration to test the idea out.

The Eagles will play in their third Super Bowl in franchise history tonight.

Hart says after three trips to Walmart, she started the painting in layers.

“I definitely started out with basically the green outline of it, because that was really the only green part of it and just kind of went in layers going towards the center of the logo,” says Hart.

She predicts that the Eagles will win by three in a close game.

