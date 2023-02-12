EPD: 2 hospitalized after wrong way driver on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after police say one of them was driving the wrong way on the Lloyd Expressway.

According to police reports, that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say officers were on the lookout for a vehicle going the wrong way on the expressway after reports of a car driving east in the west bound lanes. Shortly after, dispatch was notified of a crash on the expressway over Main Street involving two vehicles, one of which was the wrong way driver.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found two heavily damaged vehicles that had hit each other head on.

Police reports show both drivers were still trapped inside their cars. The wrong way driver was pulled from their vehicle, and was not alert or conscious at the time. The driver of the other vehicle was pulled from their vehicle, and had severe leg injuries.

Officers say witnesses told them they saw the wrong way driver swerving between all three lanes of Lloyd Expressway. They also say several cars avoided the on coming vehicle before the crash.

Our 14 news crew is working to learn more, and will update this story once information is available.

