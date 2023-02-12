Chocolate Walk returns to support local businesses in downtown Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Chocolate Walk made its return to downtown Newburgh on Saturday.

People who attended bought a shopping bag for $10 and went to local businesses searching for deals, and chocolate.

All proceeds go to food pantries.

The Chocolate Walk has been a staple for Newburgh since 2017.

This year’s event included the Hope Gallery.

Owner Jennifer Grim Parker says the event has increased exposure for her non-profit.

“Oh, it’s been fantastic,” Grim Parker said. “We’ve had more customers than we’ve ever had. It’s been great exposure for us, this is our first time doing the chocolate walk and it’s just been fun to have everyone come in and see what we’re doing here at the Hope Gallery.”

The Chocolate Walk continues Sunday.

