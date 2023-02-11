UE students voice fears, disappointment after alleged racist off-campus incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the University of Evansville’s Black Student Union hosted a public meeting to discuss racism in the student body.

14 News was asked to attend by students in the BSU, but when our reporter arrived, they were escorted off the campus by security.

After the event, students told 14 News that the event was a direct result of an incident that occurred the previous weekend at a fraternity party.

Freshmen Mark Cornner and Hauson Anderson told 14 News that on Saturday, another student called them the N-word multiple times.

They said they decided to host a meeting because they feel this isn’t an isolated incident but rather one of a kind of incident that has happened in the past on campus.

They said they now don’t feel safe or welcome on the campus. They explained that they also feel the university has failed to properly address racist incidents in the past.

They said they feel the student they’ve accused of using a slur should be removed from campus.

The school has made no decisions on the matter. Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza issued a statement addressing the matter on the school’s behalf:

“UE was made aware of racially based incidents that occurred during an off-campus party over the weekend. Currently, the University is still in the process of gathering additional information. Some UE community members, along with other individuals not affiliated with the University, were involved in a situation that does not embrace a welcoming culture nor does it meet the elevated expectations we established for our university community. As we continue working through the process, it is important to note the incident occurred at an off-campus private residence restricting the extent to which UE can address the issue due to lack of legal authority. It is the intention of the University to fully utilize and pursue all available options within our policies and processes to address the situation. We are committed to creating an environment that supports diversity, equity, and inclusion as a fundamental component of our campus community.”

Alatza said on Friday night that he would not be available for an interview until early next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.