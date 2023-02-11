Sunny start to the week followed by rain and big temp changes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny and slightly warmer-than-average weather will continue for the next couple of days, but we are tracking big temperature changes and rain, including a chance of storms, later in the week.

Today was sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s. We will quickly fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s by early Sunday morning. We may see a few passing clouds, but our skies will stay mostly clear.

After a chilly start, Sunday will turn out very similar to Saturday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Our wind direction will shift Sunday night, and slightly warmer air will start flowing in from the southwest. That will help push our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be sunny, but our weather will turn mostly cloudy and breezy on Valentine’s Day. Scattered showers are possible on and off Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a warm front swings through our region.

Behind that warm front, our temperatures will soar into the upper 60s to near 70° on Wednesday! That is more than 20° above average for this time of year! The daylight hours on Wednesday look dry and may even be mostly sunny. However, rain is likely, and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front approaches our region.

This weather system is still several days away, so there are still a lot of details to work out regarding the exact timing and threats, but a few severe storms do seem possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. It is a situation we will continue to monitor closely, so please check back for updates throughout the week.

Once that cold front passes through our region on Thursday, our temperatures will drop about 30°. Highs will still be in the low to mid 60s on Thursday but will probably only make it into the mid 30s on Friday.

