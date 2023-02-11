Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments.

For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load.

“Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer Reynolds said.

Chief Brian Reynolds with the Poole Volunteer Fire Department says he’s known being a volunteer his entire life.

“Whatever it takes to help the community and help the people,” Chief Reynolds said. “That in itself is a reward for a lot of people.”

The work he does free of charge for Poole, still provides him with learned skills in exchange.

“These trainings and certifications that I got through the department has actually helped me get jobs, or get promotions,” Chief Reynolds said.

Poole Volunteer Fire Department faces what many volunteer first responder organizations face these days: short-staffing.

“We need more people on the fire departments,” Jennifer Reynolds said.

Jennifer Reynolds is also on the Poole Volunteer Fire Department. She also is married to Chief Reynolds.

Jennifer says they fought the fire Friday morning side by side, but she could see how much damage there was until daylight broke.

“Even though when we got here the front part of this building was already gone but, sometimes I feel like I fail,” Jennifer said. “Because there was nothing for me to save, nothing.”

Jennifer says it’s not about the fights you may lose, it’s about the ones you win that keep them going.

“When you do volunteer and you do give back, you get out of it what you put in it,” Chief Reynolds said. “So the harder you work, the more you do, the more you’re going to get out in the long run.”

Both Chief Reynolds and Jennifer agree, you not only give back to the community, but you foster your own community inside the station you volunteer for.

“[It] Creates and fosters a brotherhood, it’s a very unique fellowship for people that do this,” Chief Reynolds said.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a fire fighter, be sure to stop by your local station to fill out an application or learn more about the department.

