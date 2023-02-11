Physicians warn people of rising Norovirus positive cases in the Midwest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to health officials, the Norovirus that effects the gut is a virus that is on the rise in the Tri-State.

In many cases, the Norovirus can be mistaken for food poisoning, and Dr. David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care says although symptoms are similar to salmonella or hepatitis A,

Dr. Schultz says the infection can send many to the hospital.

“A large family gathering or if there’s a party or a get together at the office,” said Dr. Schultz. “Those individuals with such symptoms should stay at home and that’s the most important thing.”

While not related to respiratory influenza a or b, Dr. Schultz says people infected tend to experience diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms like a low grade fever.

According to the Center for Disease Control, or CDC, there’s over 19% of positive norovirus tests reported in the Midwest.

Dr. Schultz says people can protect themselves and others from the Norovirus by isolating and practicing basic cleaning techniques can help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“We should wash our hands for approximately 20 seconds after using the restroom and certainly maybe 30 seconds before preparing food,” said Dr. Schultz.

Dr. Schultz says he has seen the virus effect large groups of people while practicing medicine for three different years prior to 2023.

He says an individual exposed to the virus can “over hydrate” with water in hopes of combating Norovirus symptoms that will later arise like diarrhea and vomiting.

Dr. Schultz says an individual can be contagious anywhere between 24 hours to 2 weeks after their Norovirus symptoms end. He says people experiencing norovirus should be mindful by working to avoid spreading the virus by steering clear of large gatherings and preparing food for others.

Click here to learn more about the Norovirus from the Center for Disease Control.

